No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick has made the Philadelphia Flyers roster to start the season.

Defenceman and second-round pick from 2013 Robert Hagg also made the roster, the Flyers announced Sunday.

Patrick struggled with injuries during his final season in junior and the Flyers previously said he would not be rushed to the NHL if he wasn't ready.

In six preseason games, Patrick collected three assists. Philadelphia will open the season in San Jose on Wednesday.