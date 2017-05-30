Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

Matt Murray (2) - It was a very low event game for him in the first two periods with not too many quality chances, but good saves on Roman Josi and Colton Scissons. Nashville certainly crashed the net hard and tried to make it difficult on him, especially with a real good save on Calle Jarnkrok in the third.

But as much as Nashville carried the play and shots and attempts advantage, they didn't test him too much. He looked shaky at times too - actually beaten four times if you include the called back Subban goal. The game-tying goal was through the body and not a clean motion for him, but Murray did enough to get the win.

Pekka Rinne (1) - He had a tough start giving up a 5-on-3 goal, then had no chance on a back door play along with a goal that goes went off his own player - not the start he wanted. He didn't face a shot in the second and then didn’t face a shot in the third until late when Jake Guentzel scored a short side glove shot.

It was not a great showing for Rinne and certainly a mental struggle to try and stay in the game when out of action for almost 40 minutes. Either way you slice it, giving up four goals on 11 shots is a rough night.