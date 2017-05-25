Where would the Preds be without Rinne?

The Nashville Predators could have captain Mike Fisher back on the ice for the start of the Stanely Cup Final.

"I think there's a real good chance of that," Predators general manager David Poile told The Tennessean of Fisher playing Game 1. "I'm pretty sure you'll see him on the ice (at practice Thursday)... I'm optimistic that he will be available."

Fisher missed Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference Final after taking a knee to the head from Anaheim Ducks defenceman Josh Manson in third period of Game 4. Manson had leaped to bat the puck away from his team's net and his knee struck Fisher's jaw on his way up.

The 36-year-old was on the ice after the Predators Game 6 victory to accept the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl on his team's behalf. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in either Ottawa or Pittsburgh.

Fisher has not recorded a point through 14 playoff games. He scored 18 goals and added 24 assists in 72 games during the regular season.

He's averaged 16:59 of ice time per contest in the playoffs, fifth among Predator forwards.