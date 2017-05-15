Even with the Nashville Predators in the middle of a deep playoff run, general manager David Poile was able to find the time to sign free-agent forward Victor Ejdsell to a three-year entry level contract on Monday.

The 21-year-old Ejdsell led Sweden's second highest league in points (57) during 2016-17, netting 25 goals and adding 32 assists over 50 games with Bofors IK. He was also named the league's most valuable player.

Ejdsell is a native of Sweden.