6h ago
Predators sign Swedish star Ejdsell
TSN.ca Staff
Even with the Nashville Predators in the middle of a deep playoff run, general manager David Poile was able to find the time to sign free-agent forward Victor Ejdsell to a three-year entry level contract on Monday.
The 21-year-old Ejdsell led Sweden's second highest league in points (57) during 2016-17, netting 25 goals and adding 32 assists over 50 games with Bofors IK. He was also named the league's most valuable player.
