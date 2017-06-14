How big of a loss would it be if Preds lose Neal in expansion draft?

Nashville Predators forward James Neal played the Stanley Cup Final with a broken hand, general manager David Poile announced in his season-ending press conference Wednesday.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Anaheim Ducks, but was able to play the rest of that series and all six game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins with the injury.

Colin Wilson had a hamstring injury while fellow centre Craig Smith was battling through a high ankle sprain, but still played every game of the Cup final.

Neal scored one goal and added one assist in the final. He totaled six goals and three helpers in 22 playoff games.

In other injury news, Ryan Johansen, who was lost for the entire Stanley Cup Final after suffering a leg injury in Game 4 against the Ducks, is ahead of schedule, according to Poile. Johansen required emergency surgery on his left leg after taking a hit into the boards from Anaheim defenceman Josh Manson.

The 24-year-old was arguably the team's best forward when he went down, amassing 13 points over 14 postseason games. The Vancouver native scored 14 goals and 47 assists over 82 games with Nashville in 2016-17, his first full season with the club after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets halfway through last season.

Johansen and fellow forward Viktor Arvidsson are both restricted free agent this summer. Poile says he will meet with both next week in Chicago to begin contract discussions.

Rookie forward Kevin Fiala only saw five playoff games after breaking his femur early in the second-round against the St. Louis Blues. However, he too is ahead of schedule.

The Preds did not have an immediate update on defenceman Ryan Ellis.

