The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed goaltender Carey Price to an eight-year extension worth $84 million that locks him in until 2025-26.

The deal will include up to $70 million in signing bonuses according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

So $70 million worth of signing bonuses in Price's $84 million contract. Wow. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2017

If the salary cap remains flat when Price's new contract kicks in, his AAV will comprise 14% of the #Habs payroll. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 2, 2017

The 29-year-old boasts a career 270-185-55 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.40 goals against average.

The four-time all-star won both the Hart Memorial Trophy and Vezina Trophy in 2014-15 where he posted a career high in wins (44) SV% (.933) and GAA (1.96).

The move comes on the heels of defenceman Karl Alzner agreeing to a five-year, $23.15 million deal on Saturday. The Canadiens also signed centres Peter Holland and Byron Freese not long after free agency opened.

Price has led the Canadiens to seven playoff berths in ten seasons, the furthest being the Eastern Conference Final in 2013-14, eventually being eliminated in six games to the New York Rangers.

The Anahim Lake, British Columbia native signed a 6-year, $39 million contract with an AAV of $6.5 million on July 2, 2012 and would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The goaltender was drafted in the first round (5th overall) in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.