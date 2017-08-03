Neymar has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 side has captured the Brazil international from Barcelona for a world-record reported transfer fee of £200 million.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," the 25-year-old Neymar said in a statement. "Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played 4 seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teamates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

