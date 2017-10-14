PSG wins to move six points clear in Ligue 1

PARIS — Defender Thomas Meunier scored again as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain won at Dijon 2-1 to move six points clear on Saturday.

Benjamin Jeannot's stunning volley in the 87th minute looked to have earned Dijon a draw, but Meunier pounced in the second minute of injury time after being set up by Kylian Mbappe's pass from the left wing.

It was cruel for Dijon, but deserved on the balance of play.

Unbeaten PSG was six points ahead of defending champion Monaco, which lost at Lyon 3-2 on Friday.

Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet made several fine saves, but was finally beaten by Meunier's strike in the 70th minute. It was the attack-minded right back's fourth goal in four games, including one for Belgium last weekend in a World Cup qualifier.

PSG was coasting to victory until Dijon launched a hopeful ball up the field, forcing PSG centre half Marquinhos to hack clear. The looping ball fell to Jeannot some 35 yards out and he hit a tremendous left-footed strike over the head of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

But Mbappe's cross fell to Meunier on the edge of the area, and his low shot squeezed through the legs of defender Oussama Haddadi and over the line.

Dijon played with a high energy and harried PSG all over the pitch, forcing mistakes.

PSG's frustration showed when Neymar was shown a yellow card for a cheap foul on Dijon defender Cedric Varrault.

Neymar won a free kick shortly before the break, and Dani Alves hit the crossbar with a dipping shot.

Mbappe had a shot charged down at the start of the second half, and Dijon defender Papy Djilobodji had an overhead kick saved.

Mbappe blazed over a great chance from close range in the 57th and was foiled by Reynet moments later, forcing a corner from which Marquinhos struck the crossbar with a glancing header.

Reynet made a stunning reflex save to push away Mbappe's low volley and saved again moments later from Neymar's shot, but could not recover in time to stop Meunier's low shot slipping under his body.

OTHER MATCHES

Later Saturday, sixth-place Caen was hosting Angers and Saint-Etienne faced Metz. Also, it was: Guingamp vs. Rennes, Lille vs. Troyes and Toulouse vs. Amiens.

In Sunday's games, Marseille looks for a fourth straight league win when it travels to Strasbourg; Bordeaux faces Nantes and Montpellier takes on Nice.