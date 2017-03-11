Rangers G Lundqvist to miss two to three weeks with lower-body injury

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is expected to miss two to three weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

The Rangers have recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack on an emergency basis.

Lundqvist is 30-17-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 51 games this season. Hellberg has posted an 11-11-5 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 31 games with the Wolf Pack.