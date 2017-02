Rangers' Girardi out 10 days to two weeks

The New York Rangers announced Tuesday defenceman Dan Girardi will be sidelined 10 days to two weeks with an ankle injury.

Girardi has been battling his ankle injury since blocking a shot earlier this month.

The 32-year-old has missed six games this season. In the 56 games he's played, Girardi has four goals and 12 points.