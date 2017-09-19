New York Rangers forward Rick Nash is entering the final season of an eight-year, $62.4-million contract signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009 and could hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career next summer.

"I don't have a contract for next season," Nash told NHL.com on Monday, "so that's what I'm playing for."

Nash said he knows the value of his next deal will be determined based on his play this year, and added Monday, "it's a huge season for me personally."

The 33-year-old winger scored 23 goals last season and posted 38 points. He's now two years removed from scoring a career-high 42 goals with the Rangers during the 2014-15 season, but said Monday he has a number in mind as a goal for this season as he looks to return to his old form.

"I've got to be better," Nash said, referring to his performance in 2016-17. "I shoot for 50 every year, but 30 is a great number, personally."

Nash scored just 15 goals during the 2015-16 before bouncing back last year. He added three goals and five points in 12 playoff games as the Rangers reached the second round.

Selected first overall in the 2002 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets, Nash has reached the 30-goal mark eight times in his career, but just once in the past four seasons.

He said Monday he has no doubts he can reach the mark at his age and added he has no plans to retire after the season.

"That's what everyone says, that I'm old," Nash said. "I had one guy ask me if this is my last year. I'm like, 'What? Is this my last year? What?' It's crazy.

"I feel young," Nash said. "I feel like I'm still in touch with the guys. I feel like my game is young."

Nash will be 34 when his contract expires in June.