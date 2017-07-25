Shattenkirk: 'New York was a place that I always wanted to play'

The New York Rangers signed centre Mika Zibanejad to a five-year, $26.75 million contract on Tuesday to avoid arbitration.

The deal will carry an annual cap hit of $5.35 million, making the 24-year-old centre the team's second highest paid forward, behind Rick Nash ($7.8 million).

Zibanejad had been scheduled to go to arbitration on Tuesday.

Zibanejad scored 14 goals and added 23 assists in 56 games last season. He added two goals and a team-high nine points in 12 playoff games as the Rangers were eliminated in the second round by the Ottawa Senators.

The 2011 first-round pick scored a career-high 21 goals and 51 points in 81 games during the 2015-16 while playing with the Senators. He was then traded for Derick Brassard and a second-round pick.

With Derek Stepan being traded to the Arizona Coyotes earlier this off-season, Zibanejad is expected to take over the Rangers top-line centre in October. He averaged 17:04 of time on ice per game during the regular season and then 17:53 in the postseason - just over three minutes less than Stepan. Stepan's contract, signed with the Rangers, holds an average annual value of $6.5 million.