2h ago
Rangers sign Fast to three-year, $5.55M deal
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers have signed forward Jesper Fast to a three-year, $5.55 million contract.
The 25-year-old, who became a restricted free agent on July 1, will carry an annual cap hit of $1.85 million.
Fast scored six goals and added 15 assists in 68 games last season. He added three goals and three assists in 12 playoff contests.
The right winger made his debut with the Rangers during the 2013-14 season and owns 22 goals and 65 points through 216 career games.
He was a sixth-round pick of the Rangers in 2010.