The Detroit Red Wings will be without Jonathan Ericsson for up to two months after the defenceman sustained a broken wrist against the Washington Capitals Thursday night.

The injury occurred in the first period of Thursday's 6-3 loss, when Ericsson was hit into the boards by Captials forward Nicklas Backstrom behind the Red Wings' net.

Ericsson has appeared in 51 games this season, scoring one goal and tallying nine points.

Red Wings head Jeff Blashill praised the 32-year-old after the game, adding he doesn't get the respect he deserves for his play.

“You’re missing Jonathan Ericsson,” Blashill told the Detroit Free Press. “People don’t have enough respect for what 6-foot-5, and good skating, or 6-foot-6, whatever he is, and good skating can do for you. When you are playing against big, physical men, you need guys that can go against them and handle them as he can.

“He doesn’t get enough respect for what he brings to the table. He is a big, physical defenseman that can play against the very best in the league. So when we lost him it was obviously a big loss, and it is going to be a big loss moving forward.”

Blashill put the timeline on Ericsson's recovery at up to eight weeks.

Ericsson is signed through the 2019-20 season at a cap hit of $4.25 million.

The Red Wings did, however, receive some good news on Thursday as goaltender Jimmy Howard was ruled as day-to-day aftertweaking his knee injury in an AHL conditioning start.