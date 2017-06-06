Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening had surgery on his left ankle Monday to repair tendon damage.

The centre is expected to need three-to-four months to recover from the surgery, which means he could miss the start of training camp with the Red Wings.

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said the team hoped Glendening could avoid surgery but it ultimately proved necessary.

"The surgery was done to repair an injury he suffered late in the season," said Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland. "We hoped he would improve with rest and immobilization, but we decided at this point that surgery was necessary to make sure he is ready for the 2017-18 season."

Glendening scored three goals and added 11 assists in 74 games with the Red Wings this season. He owns 24 goals and 60 points in 293 games over four seasons with the Red Wings.

The 28-year-old is projected to be left exposed by the Red Wings in the Vegas expansion draft.