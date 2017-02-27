The Detroit Red Wings have locked up defenceman Nick Jensen to a two-year extension, the team announced on Monday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal is worth $1.625 million ($800,000 in 2017-18 and $825,000 in 2017-18).

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, the 26-year-old Jensen in his rookie season with the Wings. In 27 games with the team, Jensen has recorded three goals and five assists.

Jensen was originally selected in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2009 National Hockey League Entry Draft out of the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.