Francois Beauchemin appears to have found a home for the 2017-18 season.

According to Yanick Lévesque of RDS, the veteran defenceman has signed a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

Beauchemin was bought out by the Colorado Avalanche in June after two seasons with the team. He owned a no-move clause and the team would have been forced to protect him in the Vegas expansion draft.

The 37-year-old scored five goals and added 13 assists in 81 games with the last-place Avalanche this season. He finished third on the team in time on ice with 21:31 and was one of only three players to dress in 80 or more games.

Over 836 career games, Beauchemin owns 73 goals and 198 assists in his NHL career. He was selected in the third round of the 1998 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

This will mark Beauchemin’s third stint in Anaheim, he played with the team from 2005-2009 and again from 2010-2015.

Beauchemin’s cap hit was scheduled to be $4.5 million with the Avalanche and terms with the Ducks are not yet known. His buyout will count for $1.5 million against the cap in each of the next two seasons.