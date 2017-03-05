Could the Toronto Blue Jays be headed for a reunion with Brett Lawrie?

Jim Bowden of ESPN reports the Blue Jays are among the four teams that have show interest in the services of the infielder.

Royals, Jays, Mets and Rays are among the teams that have interest in Brett Lawrie according to sources. https://t.co/mZsHgE9wz8 — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) March 5, 2017

The Langley, BC native was released by the Chicago White Sox on March 3.

The Blue Jays are currently without second baseman Devon Travis who is still recovering from off-season surgery and has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is also yet to play due to a calf injury.

Though, Donaldson said Saturday he's close to a return and the 26-year-old Travis has been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills with the team at camp.

Toronto also have utility infielders Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins on their depth chart.

Lawrie, 27, appeared in 94 games for the White Sox last season after coming over in a December 2015 trade with the Oakland Athletics. He batted .248 with 12 home runs, 36 runs batted in and an OPS of .723.

The trade to the White Sox was the third trade in Lawrie's short career.

Originally taken with the 16th overall selection in the 2008 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Lawrie was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in December 2010 for pitcher Shawn Marcum.

After four seasons with the Jays, Lawrie - along with Kendall Graveman, Sean Nolin and Franklin Barreto - was sent to the A's in exchange for Josh Donaldson in November 2014.

Lawrie had avoided arbitration with the White Sox this past December by agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

His best season as a pro came in 2015, his lone year with the A's, when Lawrie hit .260 with 16 home runs, 60 RBI and an OPS of .706.