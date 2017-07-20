The St. Louis Blues have reached a five-year deal, 27.5 million deal with Colton Parayko to avoid arbitration, according to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest.

The deal holds annual cap hit of $5.5 million, above the $4.85 million Parayko was reported to be asking for in a one-year deal in his arbitration brief. His hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

The 24-year-old has played only two years at the NHL level, but ranked third among Blues skaters in time on ice last season. He had four goals and 31 assists for 35 points in 81 games during the regular season.

The St. Albert, AB. native added two goals and three assists in 11 playoff games with the Blues. He then joined Team Canada at the world hockey championship, scoring three goals and posting seven points in six games as Canada won silver.

The 6-foot-6 defenceman was drafted in the third round (86th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He was also named to the 2015-16 NHL All-Rookie first team. In his rookie season Parayko scored nine goals while adding 24 assists.

In total, he owns 13 goals and 68 points in 160 games at the NHL level.