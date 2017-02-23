The New York Islanders will be without be forward Casey Cizikas for a month with a broken hand, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Cizikas was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Tuesday with an upper-body injury on Thursday.

The 25-year-old left Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings due to the injury. According to Newsday, Cizikas injured his hand while taking a shot in the second period, when his stick was hit by the hit of Niklas Kronwall, jamming his left hand.

Cizikas owns seven goals and 16 assists in 50 games with the Islanders this season. In 343 career games, all with the Islanders, he has scored 36 goals and tallied 105 points.

The Islanders called up Bracken Kearns on Wednesday and placed Shane Prince on injured reserve.

In addition to Cizikas and Prince, the Islanders could also be without forward Cal Clutterbuck against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night.

Clutterbuck, who owns three goals and 15 points in 45 games, has been dealing with a lower-body injury and left Thursday's practice early.