22m ago
Report: Jagr still hoping for NHL deal
TSN.ca Staff
Button: Jagr could boost Canadiens or Flames
Jaromir Jagr is skating with his hometown team Kladno this off-season, but is still hoping to sign with an NHL team, according to a report from Czech hockey writer Zdenek Janda.
"I don´t think I am so bad that I couldn´t play there," Jagr told Janda, referring to the NHL.
Jagr spent the past two-plus seasons with the Florida Panthers and had 16 goals and 30 assists in 82 games for the team last year.
The Panthers announced they wouldn't be re-signing the 45-year-old this off-season and so far no other team has signed the veteran.
Jagr played 34 games for Kladno in 2012-13, recording 24 goals and 33 assists.
He also played for the team in 2004-05, 1994-95, and started his career there in 1988-90 before jumping to the NHL.