42m ago
Report: Neil out "weeks" with broken finger
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators will be without Chris Neil for the foreseeable future with a broken finger.
Senators coach Guy Boucher told reporters Neil will be out for "weeks" with the injury, according to a report from Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun.
Neil last played Sunday against the Florida Panthers when he fought Shawn Thornton and was seen icing his hand afterwards in the penalty box.
The 37-year-old has one goal and three points in 52 games for the Senators this season.