Brandon Pirri is joining his former New York Rangers teammate Kevin Klein in Switzerland, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Regione.

La Regione reports Pirri will sign with ZSC Lions, one day after the team signed Klein.

Pirri became a free agent after the Rangers declined to give him a qualifying offer at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old had eight goals and 10 assists in 60 games for the Rangers last season.

Pirri has 57 goals and 41 assists in 226 career NHL games.