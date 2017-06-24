Lindy Ruff is heading back behind the bench.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that Ruff is expected to join the New York Rangers as an assistant coach in charge of defence.

Deal not yet done, but Rangers will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant coach (in charge of defense, plus) to replace Jeff Beukeboom. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 24, 2017

Ruff would replace Jeff Beukeboom, who's expected to join the team's front office in a scouting capacity.

A native of Warburg, Alberta, Ruff was fired by the Dallas Stars in April after four seasons in charge of the club. He spent 14-plus seasons as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres from 1997 to 2013. Ruff took the Sabres to the 1999 Stanley Cup Final. He is one of only four coaches to be behind the bench for 1,000 games with the same team.

Ruff, 57, is fifth all-time in coaching victories with 732, trailing only Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Al Arbour and Ken Hitchcock.

This is Ruff's first gig as an assistant coach since he was behind the bench with Doug MacLean and the Florida Panthers from 1993 to 1997.