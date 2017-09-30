LeBrun: Unlikely Jagr ends up in St. Louis

Veteran forward Scottie Upshall joined the St. Louis Blues at practice Saturday morning, according to a report from Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Upshall on the ice this morning, wearing No. 9. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) September 30, 2017

Upshall had been with the Vancouver Canucks through training camp on a professional tryout, but left to reportedly join the Blues after St. Louis ran into some injury issues.

Upshall's arrival in St. Louis is coming on the heels of Robby Fabbri's season-ending injury.

The 33-year-old Upshall has spent the past two seasons with the Blues, and recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 73 games for the team last year.

For his career, Upshall has 131 goals and 135 assists in 696 games.