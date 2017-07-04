Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter has filed for arbitration ahead of Wednesday's deadline for players to file, according to Michael Russo of the Minnesota Star-Tribune.

The 24-year-old restricted free agent from Switzerland recorded 25 goals and 32 goals in 82 games for the Minnesota Wild last season. He carried a cap hit of $2.67 million in each of the past three seasons.

Niederreiter was taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He made his debut in October of 2010, becoming the youngest player in franchise history. He played in only 64 games with the Islanders from 2010 to 2013 and was traded to the Minnesota Wild in June of 2013 in exchange for Cal Clutterbuck and a 2013 third round draft pick.

He excelled with his new team, playing in 80 or more games in each of the next four seasons and averaging 43.25 points over that span.

In 389 career regular season games, he has 85 goals and 91 assists. He is coming off a three-year, $8 million deal he signed in September of 2014.

Russo notes fellow arbitration-eligible WIld forwards Mikael Granlund and Marcus Foligno have one day remaining to file. If they don't file, the Wild can then elect for arbitration with either player.

According to CapFriendly, the Wild have $15.7 million in cap space with Niederreiter, Granlund and Foligno left to sign.

Arbitration hearings will take place later in July or early in August.