Just days before the start of the regular season, forward Josh Anderson and the Columbus Blue Jackets finally have a deal, according to multiple reports.

The restricted free agent forward has signed for three years with an AAV of $1.85 million.

Anderson had 17 goals and 12 assists in 78 games with the Jackets last season, his first full campaign in the NHL. In the playoffs, he had one goal and one assist in five games.

The 23-year-old was selected at No. 95 overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.