The Anaheim Ducks have signed pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Korbinian Holzer to a two-year contract extension, according to numerous reports.

Can confirm @renlavoietva report of two-year extension for Ducks defenseman Korbinian Holzer. Good guy who plays fill-in role. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) June 26, 2017

The 29-year-old scored two goals and added five assists over 32 games with the Ducks in 2016-17, his second year with the club. He appeared in five playoff games, but did not record a point.

Holzer is coming off a one-year, $700,000 contract and would have been a UFA on July 1.

The native of Germany was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and has four goals with 15 assists over 119 career games with the Leafs and Ducks.