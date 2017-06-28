18m ago
Sabres, Eichel open extension talks
TSN.ca Staff
With the Edmonton Oilers closing on a massive eight-year deal with the top pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have opened contract talks with their top pick from the class, Jack Eichel.
The Oilers are reportedly negotiating an extension with Connor McDavid worth roughly $13.25 million per year, and TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Sabres have opened preliminary negotiations with Eichel, who was picked second overall in 2015.
Eichel hasn't enjoyed the same success McDavid has through his first two seasons, but he did still manage to match his 24-goal total from his rookie season in 20 less games this year. He finished his sophomore season with 57 points in 61 games, after posting 56 points in 81 games as a rookie.
In total, he owns 48 goals and 113 points through 142 games in two seasons in the NHL. McDavid owns 46 goals and 148 points in 127 games over the same span.
Like McDavid, Eichel is entering the final season of his entry-level contract.