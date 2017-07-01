The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jacob Josefson to a one-year contract worth $700,000.

Another signing! Another former 1st-rounder. We've signed forward Jacob Josefson to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/HpkxYze8tS — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 2, 2017

The 26-year-old scored one goal and added nine assists over 38 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17, his seventh year with the club.

Selected by New Jersey 20th overall in the 2009 Draft, the Swede has 18 goals and 42 assists over 276 career games, all with the Devils. He has one assist over six playoffs game.

Josefson is coming off a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

On Saturday, the Sabres also signed the likes of veteran forward Benoit Pouliot, goalie Chad Johnson and winger Seth Griffith.