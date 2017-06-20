Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez is headed to Florida to begin a throwing program. He is scheduled to throw batting practice on Thursday. If it goes as planned, he will start for High-A Dunedin sometime in the near future.

Sanchez headed to Florida. He'll throw batting practice on Thursday. If all goes well, he'll then start for Dunedin. Possible return b4 ASG. — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) June 20, 2017

The Blue Jays say there is still no timetable for his return, but if all goes well, Sanchez could find himself back with the team before the All-Star break. However, Sanchez may need a couple minor-league starts to round back into form, so a return before the July 9 mid-season break will require almost everything to go right for Sanchez in his recovery.

The 24-year-old has already been on the 10-day disabled list three separate times so far this season because of issues on his pitching hand. Sanchez has dealt with both a blister and a split nail that hasn't healed as quickly as the Blue Jays hoped.

Sanchez dealt with a blister problem in spring training and made his debut on April 8 against the Tampa Bay Rays, going seven innings and allowing one run. Six days later, he underwent surgery to correct a split nail issue. In his first start back, he left after just one inning. Two weeks later, Sanchez came back but appeared to be bleeding from his pitching hand during his subsequent start. After one more start, the Jays placed Sanchez on the DL for the third time. He hasn't pitched in a game since May 19.

In five starts this season, Sanchez is 0-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 24.1 innings. Last year, Sanchez led the American League in ERA at 3.00 and finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting.