MONTREAL — Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in the second half as the visiting Chicago Fire downed the 10-man Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night.

Schweinsteiger scored his third goal in a Chicago uniform as the Fire (13-9-5) snapped their four-game losing skid in Major League Soccer.

Montreal (10-10-6) was left shorthanded when defender Deian Boldor, making his Impact debut, was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Schweinsteiger in the 50th minute.

Referee Baldomero Toledo initially gave Boldor a yellow card for his dangerous studs-up challenge on the German midfielder's shin. Upon the recommendation of the Video Assistant Referee, Toledo then went to the video review booth and chose to give Boldor a red instead.

It is the first instance of video review used in an Impact match since the technology's introduction in MLS on Aug. 5.

Seven minutes after Boldor walked off the pitch, Schweinsteiger took advantage of the missing player to score his first goal since April 15. The 33-year-old was left alone in the box when he got on the end of a low cross from Matt Polster for the easy side-footed tap-in.

The goal was one of two shots on target for Chicago in the encounter. Montreal also finished the game with two shots on net.

The seventh-place Impact, playing their final match of a four-game homestand, have now lost two in a row since winning four straight.

Ignacio Piatti, who had scored in five consecutive games coming into Saturday's contest, came close to equalizing when his shot hit the post in the 80th minute. He also had a chance in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Matt Lampson made an easy save.

It's the first time Montreal has failed to score a goal at home in MLS in 21 games, dating back to Aug. 20, 2016.

Midfielder Andres Romero made his first start for the Impact since tearing his ACL in October 2015. The 27-year had only made three substitute appearances since. He played 66 minutes before coming off for Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla.

Montreal was without four key players on international duty: Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland), Laurent Ciman (Belgium), Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Canada) and Samuel Piette (Canada). Defender Shaun Francis (Jamaica), who has yet to start for the Impact, was also absent.

As a result, homegrown midfielder Louis Beland-Goyette made his third start of the season.

Notes: Attendance at Saputo Stadium was 19,619.