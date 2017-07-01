Daniel Alfredsson is leaving the Ottawa Senators after serving as the team's senior advisor of hockey operations over the past two seasons.

"After two enjoyable years learning about the front office of hockey with the Senators, I'm pleased to pass along that I've made the decision to step away from the game and will take this time to evaluate what professional challenge I will pursue next," he announced in a team statement on Saturday.

"I want to thank the Senators for the opportunity; it has enabled me to understand the type of commitments required to work in hockey should I determine that to be my future path.

"Our first order of business is getting established in our new home in Ottawa and returning to Gothenburg, with my family, to visit Swedish family and friends for the summer. We look forward to sharing the details of what's next for the Alfredsson family in the future."

Alfredsson played 17 seasons with the Senators from 1995-2013 before finishing his career with the Detroit Red Wings.

