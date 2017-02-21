Senators without Stone, Hoffman and Ryan vs. Devils

The injuries are piling up for the Ottawa Senators.

Forward Bobby Ryan is set to a miss a month with a broken finger, Mark Stone is dealing with a neck injury and Mike Hoffman is dealing with a groin injury.

Boucher confirms Bobby Ryan has a broken finger. 4-6 weeks. Stone is injured (Neck). Hoffman out with groin injury. Wingels is questionable — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 21, 2017

The team got some good news Tuesday, as forward Tommy Wingelssaid after practice he would play against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night.

"Everything is great," Wingels told TSN's Brent Wallace.

Defenceman Dion Phaneuf was also missing from practice Tuesday morning, but Boucher said he is fine and will play against the Devils.

Stone, Hoffman and Wingels were all injured in Sunday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Ryan was injured in Saturday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boucher said his broken finger will require surgery.

Hoffman did skate on Tuesday, but was a late addition to the ice, joining the team 15 minutes after practice started.

Hoffman likely isn't playing. He's skating slowly and not doing much. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 21, 2017

Stone did not suffer a concussion on the illegal hit to the head by Jacob Trouba Sunday, head coach Guy Boucher clarified. Trouba was suspended two games for the hit on Monday.

Stone leads the Senators with 22 goals this season, while Hoffman is tied for second with 19.

The Senators face the Devils Tuesday in the first of four road games.