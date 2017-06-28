1h ago
Sens extend G Condon on three-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Mike Condon to a three-year, $7.2 million contract extension.
The deal carries a cap hit of $2.4 million and is backloaded, with Condon making $3 million in the final year of the deal, $1.7 million in the first year and $2.5 million in the second.
The 27-year-old went 19-14-6 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 41 games. Condon was one of the busier backups last season as the Senators’ starting goaltender Craig Anderson missed significant time with injuries and personal issues.
He also appeared in two post-season contests during the Sens surprising run to the Eastern Conference Final.
The Sens acquired Condon from the Pittsburgh Penguins in November in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
The Holliston, Massachusetts native broke into the league with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2015-16 season and went 21-25-6 with a 2.71 GAA and .903 save percentage in 55 games. He is 40-39-12 with a 2.61 GAA and .908 save percentage in 96 games with the Canadiens, Penguins and Senators.
Condon also competed for the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Hockey Championship and went 2-2 in five games with a 2.55 GAA and .878 save percentage in a fourth-place finish.
He is coming off a two-year, $1.15 million contract.