Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 on Monday.

Dorion added Stone would miss at least the next three games, leaving Sunday's game against the Montreal Canadiens as a potential return date.

Stone last played on March 9, when he logged just under 16 minutes of ice time against the Arizona Coyotes.

In 63 games this season, Stone owns 22 goals and 28 assists. He sits second on the team in points - behind Erik Karlsson - with 50.

The Senators (39-22-6) host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, opening a stretch of seven games in 12 days.

Dorion said the team will likely have Kyle Turris back after a three-game absence against the Lightning and hope to have Bobby Ryan return from a broken finger this week.