The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Zack Smith to a four-year, $13 million extension.

Smith, 28, has scored 11 goals and added 11 assists in 43 games this season. He scored two goals in the Senators' 7-6 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The deal, which holds an annual average value of $3.25 million, runs through the 2020-21 season. Prior to signing, he was playing in the final year of a four-year, $7.55 million contract signed ahead of the 2013 season.

"I'm very happy to get this done and I'm looking forward to the future here in Ottawa." - Zack Smith on his four-year extension with #Sens pic.twitter.com/9zddoOBkQ0 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 23, 2017

Smith scored 25 goals and added 11 assists in a breakout 2015-16 campaign with the Senators.

He has spent his entire career with Ottawa, scoring 75 goals and a total of 136 points in 443 games.

Smith was selected by the Senators in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft.