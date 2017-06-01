With the Vegas Expansion Draft three weeks away, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button selected their Golden Knights rosters.

Frank Seravalli

Forwards

(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)

RW Sven Andrighetto Colorado Avalanche GP: 19 PTS: 15 RFA

RW Alex Chiasson Calgary Flames GP: 81 PTS: 24 RFA

C Andrew Copp Winnipeg Jets GP: 64 PTS: 17 RFA

LW Phil Di Giuseppe Carolina Hurricanes GP: 36 PTS: 7 RFA

C Nic Dowd Los Angeles Kings GP: 70 PTS: 22 1 year/$640,000

RW Jimmy Hayes Boston Bruins GP: 58 PTS: 5 1 year/$2.3 million

C Calle Jarnkrok Nashville Predators GP: 81 PTS: 31 5 years/$10 million

LW Boone Jenner Columbus Blue Jackets GP: 82 PTS: 33 1 year/$2.9 million

C Josh Jooris Arizona Coyotes GP: 42 PTS: 10 RFA

C Alex Killorn Tampa Bay Lightning GP: 81 PTS: 36 5 years/$22.25 million

C Jori Lehtera St. Louis Blues GP: 64 PTS: 22 2 years/$9.4 million

LW Matt Moulson Buffalo Sabres GP: 81 PTS: 32 2 years/$10 million

LW Shane Prince New York Islanders GP: 50 PTS: 18 1 year/$850,000

RW Brett Ritchie Dallas Stars GP: 78 PTS: 24 RFA

LW Kerby Rychel Toronto Maple Leafs GP: 73 PTS: 52* 1 year/$863,000

RW Logan Shaw Anaheim Ducks GP: 55 PTS: 10 1 year/$650,000

C Jordan Weal Philadelphia Flyers GP: 23 PTS: 12 UFA

LW Jason Zucker Minnesota Wild GP: 79 PTS: 47 1 year/$2 million

Defence

(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)

Fredrik Claesson Ottawa Senators GP: 33 PTS: 11 1 year/$650,000

Brandon Davidson Montreal Canadiens GP: 10 PTS: 2 1 year/$1.425 million

Brenden Dillon San Jose Sharks GP: 81 PTS: 10 3 years/$9.8 million

Jon Merrill New Jersey Devils GP: 51 PTS: 6 1 year/$1.137 million

Alex Petrovic Florida Panthers GP: 49 PTS: 15 RFA

Griffin Reinhart Edmonton Oilers GP: 54 PTS: 21* RFA

Luca Sbisa Vancouver Canucks GP: 82 PTS: 13 1 year/$3.6 million

Ryan Sproul Detroit Red Wings GP: 27 PTS: 7 1 year/$625,000

Trevor van Riemsdyk Chicago Blackhawks GP: 58 PTS: 16 1 year/$825,000

Goalies

(Player-Team-GAA-SV%-Salary)

Marc-Andre Fleury Pittsburgh Penguins GAA: 3.02 SV% .909 2 years/$11.5 million

Philipp Grubauer Washington Capitals GAA: 2.05 SV%: .926 RFA

Antti Raanta New York Rangers GAA: 2.27 SV%: .922 1 year/$1 million

*AHL stats

Craig Button

Forwards

(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)

RW Joel Armia Winnipeg Jets GP: 57 PTS: 19 1 year/$925,000

LW Lance Bouma Calgary Flames GP: 61 PTS: 7 1 year/$2.2 million

C Nic Dowd Los Angeles Kings GP: 70 PTS: 22 1 year/$640,000

C Cody Eakin Dallas Stars GP: 60 PTS: 12 3 years/$11.55 million

RW Jimmy Hayes Boston Bruins GP: 58 PTS: 5 1 year/$2.3 million

C Calle Jarnkrok Nashville Predators GP: 81 PTS: 31 5 years/$10 million

LW Boone Jenner Columbus Blue jackets GP: 82 PTS: 33 1 year/$2.9 million

C Alex Killorn Tampa Bay Lightning GP: 81 PTS: 36 6 years/$26.7 million

LW Matt Nieto Colorado Avalanche GP: 43 PTS: 11 RFA

RW Stefan Noesen New Jersey Devils GP: 32 PTS: 8 RFA

RW Ryan Reaves St. Louis Blues GP: 80 PTS: 13 1 year/$1.125 million

LW Kerby Rychel Toronto Maple Leafs GP: 73* PTS: 52* 1 year/$1.213 million

RW Lee Stempniak Carolina Hurricanes GP: 82 PTS: 40 1 year/$2.5 million

RW Radim Vrbata Arizona Coyotes GP: 81 PTS : 55 UFA

LW Jason Zucker Minnesota Wild GP: 79 PTS: 47 1 year/$2 million

Defencemen

(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)

Nathan Beaulieu Montreal Canadiens GP: 74 PTS: 28 RFA

Fredrik Claesson Ottawa Senators GP: 33 PTS: 11 1 year/$650,000

Calvin de Haan New York Islanders GP: 82 PTS: 25 RFA

Mirco Mueller San Jose Sharks GP: 4 PTS: 2 RFA

Alex Petrovic Florida Panthers GP: 49 PTS: 14 RFA

Trevor van Riemsdyk Chicago Blackhawks GP: 58 PTS: 16 1 year/$825,000

Sami Vatanen Anaheim Ducks GP: 71 PTS: 24 3 years/$14.625 million

Griffin Reinhart Edmonton Oilers GP: 54* PTS: 21* RFA

Luca Sbisa Vancouver Canucks GP: 82 PTS: 13 1 year/$3.6 million

Ryan Sproul Detroit Red Wings GP: 27 PTS: 7 1 year/$625,000

Goalies

(Player-Team-GAA-SV%-Salary)

Marc-Andre Fleury Pittsburgh Penguins GAA: 3.02 SV%: .909 2 years/$11.5 million

Philipp Grubauer Washington Capitals GAA: 2.05 SV% .926 RFA

Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia Flyers GAA: 2.82 SV%: .891 1 year/$2.5 million

Antti Raanta New York Rangers GAA: 2.27 SV%.922 1 year/$1 million

*AHL stats