Seravalli, Button choose Vegas rosters
TSN.ca Staff
Golden Knights GM McPhee weighs in on expansion draft, trade discussions
With the Vegas Expansion Draft three weeks away, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button selected their Golden Knights rosters.
Frank Seravalli
Forwards
(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)
RW Sven Andrighetto Colorado Avalanche GP: 19 PTS: 15 RFA
RW Alex Chiasson Calgary Flames GP: 81 PTS: 24 RFA
C Andrew Copp Winnipeg Jets GP: 64 PTS: 17 RFA
LW Phil Di Giuseppe Carolina Hurricanes GP: 36 PTS: 7 RFA
C Nic Dowd Los Angeles Kings GP: 70 PTS: 22 1 year/$640,000
RW Jimmy Hayes Boston Bruins GP: 58 PTS: 5 1 year/$2.3 million
C Calle Jarnkrok Nashville Predators GP: 81 PTS: 31 5 years/$10 million
LW Boone Jenner Columbus Blue Jackets GP: 82 PTS: 33 1 year/$2.9 million
C Josh Jooris Arizona Coyotes GP: 42 PTS: 10 RFA
C Alex Killorn Tampa Bay Lightning GP: 81 PTS: 36 5 years/$22.25 million
C Jori Lehtera St. Louis Blues GP: 64 PTS: 22 2 years/$9.4 million
LW Matt Moulson Buffalo Sabres GP: 81 PTS: 32 2 years/$10 million
LW Shane Prince New York Islanders GP: 50 PTS: 18 1 year/$850,000
RW Brett Ritchie Dallas Stars GP: 78 PTS: 24 RFA
LW Kerby Rychel Toronto Maple Leafs GP: 73 PTS: 52* 1 year/$863,000
RW Logan Shaw Anaheim Ducks GP: 55 PTS: 10 1 year/$650,000
C Jordan Weal Philadelphia Flyers GP: 23 PTS: 12 UFA
LW Jason Zucker Minnesota Wild GP: 79 PTS: 47 1 year/$2 million
Defence
(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)
Fredrik Claesson Ottawa Senators GP: 33 PTS: 11 1 year/$650,000
Brandon Davidson Montreal Canadiens GP: 10 PTS: 2 1 year/$1.425 million
Brenden Dillon San Jose Sharks GP: 81 PTS: 10 3 years/$9.8 million
Jon Merrill New Jersey Devils GP: 51 PTS: 6 1 year/$1.137 million
Alex Petrovic Florida Panthers GP: 49 PTS: 15 RFA
Griffin Reinhart Edmonton Oilers GP: 54 PTS: 21* RFA
Luca Sbisa Vancouver Canucks GP: 82 PTS: 13 1 year/$3.6 million
Ryan Sproul Detroit Red Wings GP: 27 PTS: 7 1 year/$625,000
Trevor van Riemsdyk Chicago Blackhawks GP: 58 PTS: 16 1 year/$825,000
Goalies
(Player-Team-GAA-SV%-Salary)
Marc-Andre Fleury Pittsburgh Penguins GAA: 3.02 SV% .909 2 years/$11.5 million
Philipp Grubauer Washington Capitals GAA: 2.05 SV%: .926 RFA
Antti Raanta New York Rangers GAA: 2.27 SV%: .922 1 year/$1 million
*AHL stats
Craig Button
Forwards
(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)
RW Joel Armia Winnipeg Jets GP: 57 PTS: 19 1 year/$925,000
LW Lance Bouma Calgary Flames GP: 61 PTS: 7 1 year/$2.2 million
C Nic Dowd Los Angeles Kings GP: 70 PTS: 22 1 year/$640,000
C Cody Eakin Dallas Stars GP: 60 PTS: 12 3 years/$11.55 million
RW Jimmy Hayes Boston Bruins GP: 58 PTS: 5 1 year/$2.3 million
C Calle Jarnkrok Nashville Predators GP: 81 PTS: 31 5 years/$10 million
LW Boone Jenner Columbus Blue jackets GP: 82 PTS: 33 1 year/$2.9 million
C Alex Killorn Tampa Bay Lightning GP: 81 PTS: 36 6 years/$26.7 million
LW Matt Nieto Colorado Avalanche GP: 43 PTS: 11 RFA
RW Stefan Noesen New Jersey Devils GP: 32 PTS: 8 RFA
RW Ryan Reaves St. Louis Blues GP: 80 PTS: 13 1 year/$1.125 million
LW Kerby Rychel Toronto Maple Leafs GP: 73* PTS: 52* 1 year/$1.213 million
RW Lee Stempniak Carolina Hurricanes GP: 82 PTS: 40 1 year/$2.5 million
RW Radim Vrbata Arizona Coyotes GP: 81 PTS : 55 UFA
LW Jason Zucker Minnesota Wild GP: 79 PTS: 47 1 year/$2 million
Defencemen
(Player-Team-Games Played-Points-Salary)
Nathan Beaulieu Montreal Canadiens GP: 74 PTS: 28 RFA
Fredrik Claesson Ottawa Senators GP: 33 PTS: 11 1 year/$650,000
Calvin de Haan New York Islanders GP: 82 PTS: 25 RFA
Mirco Mueller San Jose Sharks GP: 4 PTS: 2 RFA
Alex Petrovic Florida Panthers GP: 49 PTS: 14 RFA
Trevor van Riemsdyk Chicago Blackhawks GP: 58 PTS: 16 1 year/$825,000
Sami Vatanen Anaheim Ducks GP: 71 PTS: 24 3 years/$14.625 million
Griffin Reinhart Edmonton Oilers GP: 54* PTS: 21* RFA
Luca Sbisa Vancouver Canucks GP: 82 PTS: 13 1 year/$3.6 million
Ryan Sproul Detroit Red Wings GP: 27 PTS: 7 1 year/$625,000
Goalies
(Player-Team-GAA-SV%-Salary)
Marc-Andre Fleury Pittsburgh Penguins GAA: 3.02 SV%: .909 2 years/$11.5 million
Philipp Grubauer Washington Capitals GAA: 2.05 SV% .926 RFA
Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia Flyers GAA: 2.82 SV%: .891 1 year/$2.5 million
Antti Raanta New York Rangers GAA: 2.27 SV%.922 1 year/$1 million
*AHL stats