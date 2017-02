San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau has scored his 500th career goal in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks.

Marleau scored on the power play to became the 45th NHL player to hit the plateau, and the fifth active player to join the club.

The 37-year-old now has 500 goals and 564 assists for 1,064 points in 1,463 contests.

The goal on Thursday against Vancouver's Ryan Miller was Marleau's 19th of the season.