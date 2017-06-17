The San Jose Sharks announced Saturday the team has re-signed Ryan Carpenter to a two-year contract.

Carpenter was a pending unrestricted free agent.

Carpenter played 11 games for the Sharks last year, finishing with two goals and two assists. The 26-year-old also played in 54 games for the Sharks AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, recording 14 goals and 25 assists.

"Ryan's leadership throughout the 2016-17 season and into the Western Conference Final was an integral part of the Barracuda's success," Sharks assistant general manager and Barracuda general manager Joe Will said in a team statement. "His outstanding play in the playoffs is a testament to his ability to perform in big games, and his offensive abilities are an asset to the San Jose Sharks."