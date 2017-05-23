Swedish winger Filip Sandberg has signed a two-year contract with the San Jose Sharks.

HV71 made an announcement last week that Sandberg had signed in the NHL but didn't announce where.

Sandberg scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 52 games during the regular season. He added six goals and eight assists in 16 playoff games as HV71 won the league's championship.

"Filip is a very creative player who sees the ice well and can create offense in limited space," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson. "He plays a high-pressure, puck-pursuit game and his battle level is something we have been impressed with, especially against older players. We are excited for him to join our organization."

The 22-year-old, who will turn 23 in July, spent the past five seasons with HV71. His 25 points this season were a career-high.

He played for Sweden at both the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships.

The Sharks also confirmed the signing of Czech defenceman Radim Simek to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Simek played for the Czech Republic at the world hockey championship this month, recording one goal and two points in eight games.

"Radim is a quick transition defenseman who drives the play offensively and plays with a physical edge," said Wilson. "We like his offensive instincts especially on special teams and think his game will translate well in North America."

The 24-year-old has spent the past five seasons playing in the Czech Republic League. He scored a career-high 11 goals and added 13 assists in 42 games.

Radio Praha of the Czech Republic reports the deal is worth $830,000 and Simek also drew interest from the New York Rangers.