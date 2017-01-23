NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins left-wing Conor Sheary, New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss and Washington Capitals right-wing T.J. Oshie are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Sheary led the NHL with six goals and nine points in helping Pittsburgh to a perfect 4-0-0 week. He ranks fourth on a potent Penguins offence with 34 points — more than triple his production from his rookie campaign in 2015-16— in 39 games this season.

Greiss went 2-0-1 with a 0.98 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and two shutouts to guide the struggling Islanders to seven out of a possible eight standings points.

Oshie had three goals and three assists in three games to power the league-leading Capitals to five out a possible six standings points.