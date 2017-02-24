Dallas Stars defenceman Johnny Oduya could return to the team's lineup on Sunday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Jan. 17.

The 35-year-old skated Thursday and, while head coach Lindy Ruff ruled him out of Friday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, Ruff said Oduya could play against the Boston Bruins Sunday.

Sean Sharpiro of WFFA Dallas speculates Oduya could be moved on March 1 if he shows he's healthy in two games before the deadline.

Oduya owns one goal and six assists in 36 games with the Stars this season. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and carries a cap hit of $3.75 million.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has appeared in 102 career playoff games, posting six goals and 22 assists.

He is currently listed at No. 26 on the TSN Trade Bait List.