The Dallas Stars made two of the bigger splashes in free agency, adding winger Alexander Radulov and centre Martin Hanzal.

Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock said Tuesday he has made no plans for his lines this upcoming season, but likes the idea of loading the team's top line with Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Radulov.

"I've coached against Radulov both in the NHL and internationally, and he brings an intensity to the game," Hitchcock said, per the Dallas Morning News. "You notice him and you have to account for him. Now, put Jamie Benn on the other wing, and you have the same thing. You know he's there, and you know you have to account for him. Same with Seguin. I just think they will all feed off of each other if that's the line we come up with."

Seguin scored 26 goals and tallied 72 points in 82 games last season, while Benn also scored 26 goals and finished with 69 points in 77 games. Radulov, inked Monday to a five-year, $31.25 million contract, scored 18 goals and added 36 assists in 76 games with the Montreal Canadiens.

As for Hanzal, many had expected him to compete with Jason Spezza for the second-line centre role, though Hitchcock believes there might be room for both on the same line.

Hitchock said it's not uncommon for coaches to use two centres on one line and have them flip from centre to wing mid-shift depending on the situation. In this case, Spezza would take on the centre role in the offensive zone and Hanzal would take over in the defensive zone.

"Teams do it all of the time, so it definitely can be done," Hitchcock said. "Again, we need time on the ice to work through some of these things."

Hanzal signed a three-year, $14.25 million contract with the Stars when free agency opened on Saturday. He scored 20 goals and added 19 assists in 71 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild last season. Spezza had 15 goals and 50 points in 68 games.

Hitchock was hired by the Stars in April, replacing Lindy Ruff. The Stars finished last season with just 79 points after points 109 the previous year. Hitchcock will charged with leading the team back to the postseason in his first season with the team since 2002.

"We need to get the most out of the players, but I've always found it's more about focusing on the details and playing the right way," Hitchcock said. "If you do that, the lines always come together."