Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Stevens has resigned from his role as the Minnesota Wild's top assistant coach after just one season.

The 53-year-old says he wants to spend more time with his family.

"I would like to thank the Minnesota Wild for the great opportunity they gave me," said Stevens in a press release. "From ownership to the coaching staff and players, it was a fantastic experience. I would also like to thank the fans for their great support."

Stevens was hired by the Wild last summer and helped head coach Bruce Boudreau lead the Wild to a second place finish in the Central Division. Stevens had previously spent four seasons behind the bench in a coaching role as an assistant with the New Jersey Devils.

"We thank Scott for the hard work and dedication he provided our team this past season," said general manager Chuck Fletcher. "We respect his decision to spend more time with his family and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

The native of Kitchener amassed 196 goals and 712 assists over 1635 career games in the NHL, the vast majority coming with the Devils.

Stevens won three Stanley Cups with New Jersey in 1995, 2000 and 2003.