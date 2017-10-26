Mark Streit signed a one-year, $700,000 contract to return to the Montreal Canadiens this summer after nine years apart.

However, just two games into his second stint with the team that drafted him, the Canadiens waived the 39-year-old and assigned him to AHL.

Streit told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week it was not a move he saw coming.

“What happened in Montreal was kind of a surprise and a shock,” Streit said this week. “I expected something else, but it is what it is. It’s hockey. It’s a business. You shake it off, see what’s out there and what you want to do.”

Streit refused to report to Laval Rocket and the Canadiens terminated his contract earlier this month.

Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette believes the veteran's most likely move will be to return to Switzerland and attempt to make the national team for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Streit was in Pittsburgh Tuesday to receive his Stanley Cup ring from the Penguins. He played in three games during the Penguins' playoff run, all against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final. He joined the Penguins at the trade deadline last season after a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Being part of the team, it was special,” Streit said. “Winning a Cup, getting a ring and having the Cup back in Switzerland, it was unbelievable.

"I couldn’t dream of a better end of my career.”