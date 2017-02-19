NEW YORK — Ryan Strome had two goals and an assist to lead the New York Islanders to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

John Tavares, Andrew Ladd, Casey Cizikas and Jason Chimera also scored to help the Islanders improve to 9-0-2 in their last 11 at home. Jean-Francois Berube stopped 26 shots as New York pulled into a tie with Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins were playing at San Jose.

Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists, Kyle Palmieri added a goal and an assist, and Miles Wood and Joseph Blandisi also scored for the Devils, who beat the Islanders 3-2 at home on Saturday night. Keith Kinkaid, starting for first time since Jan. 29, finished with 26 saves. New Jersey had won six straight on the road and were 8-0-1 in their last nine away from Prudential Center.

The Islanders, tied with Carolina and Dallas for the fewest road wins at 7-13-4, now play nine straight road games over a 19-day stretch due to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and Atlantic Coast Conference men's college basketball tournament at Barclays Center.

After the Devils scored twice 4 1/2 minutes apart in the second period to trim a 4-1 deficit to one, Tavares and Chimera scored twice 34 seconds apart in the opening minute of the third to help the Islanders pull away again.

Tavares converted a feed from Strome from the right circle on a power play for his 21st at 26 seconds to push New York's lead to 5-3.

Chimera then skated up the right side on a breakaway and fired it into the upper-left corner for his 15th at the 1-minute mark. It was Chimera's third goal in the last five games.

With Ladd serving a double-minor for high-sticking, Hall scored from the left circle for his 14th at 8:37 to pull the Devils to 6-4.

However, New Jersey couldn't get anything past Berube again.

Cizikas put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at 2:44 of the second as he brought the puck around the back of the net with the Devils' Jon Merrill defending him, and backhanded the puck from the left side between Kinkaid's skates for his seventh.

Strome got his second of the game at 9:32, taking the puck off the stick of the Devils' Jacob Josefson, skated into the right circle and fired it past Kinkaid for his 11th. It was Strome's second career two-goal game.

Ladd made it 4-1 with a short-handed goal as he took a pass from Johnny Boychuk, brought the puck up the right side and beat Kinkaid low to his blocker side for his 16th with 8:01 left. It was Ladd's fourth goal in the last three games.

Palmieri took a pass from Travis Zajac in the left circle, spun and fired the puck past Berube for his 16th with 6:39 to go in the middle period.

Steven Santini's slap shot from the right circle deflected up off Blandisi and the Islanders' Stephen Gionta up and over Berube, who tried to dive back to stop it, with 2:05 left to make it 4-3.

Wood gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 9:15 of the first period. Strome tied it with about 5 1/2 minutes left on a rebound from in front of a long slap shot by Dennis Seidenberg for his 10th. Seidenberg got his 199th career assist on the play.

NOTES: One day after being a healthy scratch for the first time in his career, Devils LW Michael Cammalleri sat out again. ... Kyle Quincey missed his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The teams play two more times this season, back in Brooklyn on March 31 and at New Jersey on April 8. ... The Islanders, who will return to Brooklyn on March 13 against Carolina, play 17 of their last 24 games on road. ... Ladd has seven goals in the last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Islanders: At Detroit on Tuesday night to start a stretch of eight road games in 19 days.

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP