St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen was pulled twice in Thursday night's blowout loss, now he'll stay home as his team travels to play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

"I don't want to make a mountain out of a molehill," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday. "Jake is not going to join us on the trip to Winnipeg. We're going to give him a day to reset."

"Jake's struggling right now and I made a decision last night that I think taking a day away, and getting a total reset, he could get a reset traveling with the team, but I wanted a complete reset and then we come back on Sunday, he's back in the net and he's ready to go. To me it's not a huge story; he's going to take a day to get a reset with his family, he just had a young baby, but the play needs to improve and I want to give him a fresh start."

Allen allowed two goals on the first three shots he faced Thursday, leading Hitchcock to pull him briefly, before sending him back into the crease. He was pulled after allowing a fourth goal mid-way through the second period.

The game marked the third straight start Allen has been pulled in, stopping just 26 of the last 36 shots he's faced in 65 minutes and 11 seconds of play over the three games.

Goaltender Pheonix Copley was called up on Friday from the AHL to serve as backup to Carter Hutton.

Armstrong added that, despite Allen's recent downturn, he still has faith in the goaltender long-term.

"I'm not naive," Armstrong said. "He's going through a tough stretch. I think being part of any organization is you're there through the thick and thin times and these are the thin times -- or maybe they're thick, I'm not sure -- but we have faith in him.

"I've talked to him about our faith in him but the reality is, and we all understand this, it's professional sports and you're judged by what happens every night and I think a reset is going to be very good for him right now. I know the players haven't lost faith or trust in him and we haven't, but to continue down the path without some type of conclusion to what we're going through didn't seem appropriate."

Allen's last win came at the Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 2, when he stopped 22 of 23 shots.

The 26-year-old owns a 17-12-3 record this season with a 2.85 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

"He's kind of locked up mentally," Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock said after Thursday's loss. "He's going to have to fight through this."

NHL: Capitals 7 , Blues 3 Jake Allen allowed four goals on 10 shots before getting yanked, as the Capitals spread the offence around against the Blues to win for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

Allen post a career-high .920 save percentage in 47 games last season, leading the Blues to move Brian Elliott in the offseason.

Allen briefly left the team earlier this month to be with his wife as she gave birth to couple's first-born child.

Hutton, the team's backup goaltender, stopped five of the eight shots he faced against the Capitals and allowed a goal on the first shot he faced. Hutton is 6-6-2 this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .892 save percentage.

Captain Alex Pietrangelo said after Thursday's 7-3 loss that no one player was to blame for the team's current slump.

"This is a team, there are no individuals," Pietrangelo said. "It's a collective effort. And right now, it's got to be better."

St. Louis (23-18-5) is 4-6 in their past 10 games. The Blues currently sit third in the Central Division, 12 points back of the division-leading Minnesota Wild.