A police report has been filed against Mannheim forward Thomas Larkin for his illegal hit on former Boston Bruin Daniel Paille in a Champions League game between the Eagles and Brynas earlier this week.

Larkin caught Paille with a high blindside hit in the final minute of a game which eliminated Mannheim earlier this week. Paille did not have the puck, nor was he in the act of receiving a pass.

Brynas demanded a suspension of at least 10 games for the hit, but the Champions League handed Larkin only a four-game ban for the hit. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Thursday the team could turn to legal action, and a police arbitrator has now filed a report.

Joakim Johansson told Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet Larkin could face up to six months in prison for the hit.

"Misconduct is a crime that leads to imprisonment; there may be circumstances in which it is transformed into community service. It may be about two to six months imprisonment in this case, but it is really too early to speculate more precisely," Johansson said, as translated by Google.

Larkin took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize for the hit.

"It wasn't my intention to cause an injury. I wanted to put pressure on the puck carrier behind the net. I would like to apologize to Daniel Paille and I hope he is back playing soon," Larkin wrote.

Paille responded to the news of Larkin's suspension with a statement posted to Brynas' team website.

"In my 14 professional years of playing hockey, I have had concussions prior to this hit, however, this direct hit to the head is the most dangerous hit I have encountered in my long career," Paille said.

"I am disappointed in the CHL Board's decision to have only suspended the player in the CHL games. If they don't have the authority, they must try to do so for the safety of the players playing in the CHL through all other leagues involved. It is evident by this decision that the players' safety is not their priority or maintaining the integrity of the game."

Larkin, a fifth-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009, owns three goals and seven points with 16 penalty minutes this season playing in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey League.

Paille, 33, played in 582 career NHL games before moving overseas last season. He owns one goal and five points in 14 games with Brynas this season.