VANCOUVER — Chris Tanev's goal 34 seconds into overtime gave the Vancouver a Canucks a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Tanev converted a 2-on-1 with Daniel Sedin. The goal came after Flames captain Mark Giordano scored in the dying seconds of the third period to force the extra period.

The Canucks (26-27-6) moved within four points of the Flames (29-26-4) in the race for second wild card and the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Calgary suffered its second loss in three games. It was Vancouver's first win in three games.

The goal was Tanev's first of the season. Fellow Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler also scored for the Canucks, who played their first home game following a difficult six-game road trip in the U.S.

Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller stopped 35-of-36 shots while Calgary counterpart Brian Elliott recorded 17 saves on 19 shots.

Edler unexpectedly opened the scoring 12:44 into the game on a slapshot from near centre ice that fooled Elliott.

The Canucks thought they had scored again during a scramble late in the first, but officials ruled that a referee lost sight of the puck and whistled the play dead before the puck crossed the goal-line.

Neither team could score in the second period despite some dangerous chances. Elliott stopped a Jason Megna one-timer from the slot during a power play in the early going. With eight minutes left in the period, Miller foiled Troy Brouwer on a 2-on-1 and, moments later, Calgary defenceman Matt Bartkowski rang a slapshot off the post.

Later, Elliott thwarted Brendan Gaunce on a partial breakaway and held the puck out with players falling all around him. Elliott also tussled with Troy Stecher after Giordano cross checked the Canuck and sent him crashing into the net.

Early in the third period, Miller stopped Brouwer on an in-tight rebound during a Calgary power play. It was the first of two power plays in less than four minutes, but the Flames could not beat Miller. With just over 12 minutes left, he robbed Brouwer yet again on a one-timer, again from point-blank range.

The Flames had three unsuccessful power-play chances in the third, including one with 2:11 left when Henrik Sedin was sent off for hooking. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan pulled Elliott in favour of an extra attacker, giving the Flames a two-man advantage.

After the power play expired, Giordano spoiled Miller's shutout on a long shot from the boards with only 5.6 seconds left in the third. But Tanev soon snuffed out Calgary's victory hopes.

The game was the teams' fifth and final regular-season meeting. The Canucks will play their second of back-to-back home games Sunday against Philadelphia. The Flames next face Nashville on Tuesday in the second of five straight road games.

Notes: Late NHL player, coach and executive Pat Quinn, who also coached Canada's men's Olympic team, was honoured before the game in a statue unveiled outside Rogers Arena.